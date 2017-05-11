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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terrazzo/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Terrazzo Floors Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
The existing Macael marble counters were polished to restore its original appearance. The cabinets were refinished, and additional tiles installed to accommodate a new opening for the fridge. The sink was relocated, and the space left by the old sink was replaced with a built-in wooden cutting board. The floors are terrazzo.
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
The kitchen opens directly onto the dining room; the 1954 article in Good Housekeeping noted that the dining room was separated from the walled garden by large sliding glass doors, "uniting indoors and out."
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
The white terrazzo floor was made the "old-school" way, in situ with large marble stones. The counters are Silestone Black Tebas.
The new kitchen has facilitated lessons in cooking for the couple. "We wanted a big, comfortable kitchen to learn how to cook," says Martin. "We invented a method where we invite friends to cook with us, and we learn by doing."
The kitchen island was handcrafted with 30-millimeter Tasmanian Oak half-round dowels. "The [curved form] became a real feature of the house which was mimicked in details such as the timber island and doorway threshold," explains Peake. The countertop is Carrara marble from Avant Stone.
"The spaces and materials are very kid-friendly," says Wittman. "The natural finishes are durable and easy to clean. Organic materials with their own unique textures patina over time, which will allow the spaces to be lived in and loved while weathering gracefully for a long future."
The view from the nook to Lake Washington. The slat screen at the end of the island creates visual consistency with the revamped deck, and the glass guardrail doesn't obstruct views.
There are now two options for seating—at the end of the island or in the nook beyond.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Next to the open kitchen shelving is a textured amber glass panel from Axess Glass that adds a pop of brightness to the rear wall. The glass panel is part of a sliding door that leads to the bedrooms and bathroom.
Fitted out in custom concrete bench tops are Voodoo by Colour Concrete Systems and custom shelving, the luxury kitchen was built with integrated appliances for a streamlined appearance.
Although strikingly different from its traditional farmhouse exterior, the interiors reference the outer appearance with an exposed solid granite wall in the living room and exposed roof trusses with black plated junctions that recall the artisanal joinery and construction techniques found in traditional Japanese homes.
This midcentury kitchen was well-positioned so the updates maintained its original footprint, adding plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
The kitchen has been updated with a vintage vibe and seamlessly integrates into the home's clean midcentury style.
In the late 1950s, Paul Rudolph transformed a municipal garage in Cambridge, Massachusetts, into a private home. A revamp in 2016 made way for a wall of 10-foot-high, triple-paneled sliding doors and windows opening onto the courtyard. To further increase fluidity, the kitchen was moved to the living area.
A storage wall with tall cabinets addresses many of the family's storage needs including refrigeration, dry food storage, and freezer space. A panel-ready under-counter freezer drawer combo worked perfectly alongside a 24-inch built-in panel ready Fridge. A full-height pantry accommodates food storage while doubling as an appliance garage complete with a counter surface inside.
Vipp pendant lamps ($500) are suspended over the sleek and modular Vipp kitchen. The iconic pedal bin occupies a corner.
It also features a fun, tropical-themed wet bar.
Open Kitchen
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The kitchen overlooks the drought-tolerant landscaping in the yard.
A hard-working galley kitchen with wood cabinets and stone counters.
The interior of the Polychrome House pops with color and pattern.
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
Paul McCobb designed the kitchen, built-in units, and vanities as well.
Although the kitchen has been updated for modern living, it still maintains an authentic midcentury sense of style.
The retrofit of this Portland midcentury-modern home takes inspiration from Richard Neutra, Saul Zaik, and John Yeon.
The dining room is delineated from the kitchen by a long kitchen island with a higher partition between the two spaces. The island provides storage along its length, with exposed shelving at the ends. The drum lighting pendants by Axiom were also made using local timber.
Tastefully updated, the kitchen features sleek walnut cabinetry, Viking & Sub Zero appliances, and a wine refrigerator.
The charming kitchen retains its original walnut cabinets.
The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The kitchen is opposite the dining area.
Chris, a retired commodities derivatives trader, served as the general contractor, with guidance from builder Mike Paulsen. Decorum Arch Stone fabricated the waterfall countertop made of Colorado Gold marble; Scott Cabinets did the millwork. The cooking range is by Wolf. Trove wallpaper accents the far wall of the powder room at the end of the corridor.
The kitchen.
kitchen
Kitchen from Dada Italy