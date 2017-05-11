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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terrazzo/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Terrazzo Floors Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

The existing Macael marble counters were polished to restore its original appearance. The cabinets were refinished, and additional tiles installed to accommodate a new opening for the fridge. The sink was relocated, and the space left by the old sink was replaced with a built-in wooden cutting board. The floors are terrazzo.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
The kitchen cabinets have also been cleverly designed by 4 S Architecture to combine a luxury appearance with cost-effective construction. The carcasses were sourced from DIY Kitchens and delivered preassembled, which cut down on labor costs. While the white cabinet doors are also from DIY Kitchens, the cherry veneered doors are bespoke. “We worked with as many off-the-shelf products as we could to minimise cost and added a few bespoke items to elevate the scheme,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
The founder of Polly Harbison Design transformed the 1940s home where her sister, Margot, resides with her family to include a new kitchen, a bedroom with an outdoor shower, and wide-open garden views. In the main communal areas, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and wooden screens slide open completely, allowing Margot, Ewen, and their three daughters to get fresh air.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
The white terrazzo floor was made the "old-school" way, in situ with large marble stones. The counters are Silestone Black Tebas.
The new kitchen has facilitated lessons in cooking for the couple. "We wanted a big, comfortable kitchen to learn how to cook," says Martin. "We invented a method where we invite friends to cook with us, and we learn by doing."
The studio space looks out into the kitchen, emphasizing the idea of transparency across multifunctional spaces.
"The spaces and materials are very kid-friendly," says Wittman. "The natural finishes are durable and easy to clean. Organic materials with their own unique textures patina over time, which will allow the spaces to be lived in and loved while weathering gracefully for a long future."
The view from the nook to Lake Washington. The slat screen at the end of the island creates visual consistency with the revamped deck, and the glass guardrail doesn't obstruct views.
There are now two options for seating—at the end of the island or in the nook beyond.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
In the late 1950s, Paul Rudolph transformed a municipal garage in Cambridge, Massachusetts, into a private home. A revamp in 2016 made way for a wall of 10-foot-high, triple-paneled sliding doors and windows opening onto the courtyard. To further increase fluidity, the kitchen was moved to the living area.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
This colorful terrazzo makes a bold statement against the all-white cabinetry.
Named the Quarry House, this striking, bluestone-clad dwelling has been designed by creative architecture studio Finnis Architects in collaboration with interior designer Carmel Iudica. The kitchen of Quarry House is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish.
Vipp pendant lamps ($500) are suspended over the sleek and modular Vipp kitchen. The iconic pedal bin occupies a corner.
Terrazzo Floor / Marble Backsplash Kitchen
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The updated, modern kitchen has plenty of counter space.
The retrofit of this Portland midcentury-modern home takes inspiration from Richard Neutra, Saul Zaik, and John Yeon.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.
The charming kitchen retains its original walnut cabinets.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.
Arranged in an open plan with dark, terrazzo-tiled flooring, the main living space consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room.
With 25% more working space than the previous kitchen, the expansion is meticulously organized and allows direct visual connections between all stations.
Kitchen from Dada Italy