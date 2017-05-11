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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terra cotta tile/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Terra Cotta Tile Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
A look at the kitchen.