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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : track

Kitchen Terra Cotta Tile Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.