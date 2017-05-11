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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : ceiling

Kitchen Terra Cotta Tile Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
Wei lined the windows throughout with Birch, which syncs with the plywood detailing.
In the kitchen of Selby Aura, Drawing Room Architecture painted the existing cabinetry and kept the hardware. They installed new Caesarstone raw concrete composite stone counters, a tile backsplash, and a custom wall shelf.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The original, steel-framed Crittall windows reference the space's past as a former shoe factory.
A look at the kitchen.
This kitchen was renovated in the late 1970s and has been beautifully maintained since.