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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terra cotta tile/lighting : accent

Kitchen Terra Cotta Tile Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
Dining room and kitchen with wood structural strips ceiling
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
Wei lined the windows throughout with Birch, which syncs with the plywood detailing.
The insertion of a NanaWall opens the kitchen to the backyard and repositions the kitchen as the center of the home. The black chandelier above the kitchen island is Mobile #3 by Michael Anastassiades.