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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terra cotta tile/counters : wood

Kitchen Terra Cotta Tile Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
A brass backsplash behind the island is intended to show the marks of time. In fact, the designers made the clients promise to never repolish it. The twisted table leg is a custom detail inspired by the twisted column by the front door.