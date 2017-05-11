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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terra cotta tile/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Terra Cotta Tile Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
Dining room and kitchen with wood structural strips ceiling
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
Wei lined the windows throughout with Birch, which syncs with the plywood detailing.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.