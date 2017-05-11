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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terra cotta tile/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Terra Cotta Tile Floors Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

MadeMarchi created abundant cabinetry out of marine plywood with a clear finish to surround a new, full-sized refrigerator. White quartz counters and green tiles from Strufaldi complete the palette.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
An assortment of vintage glassware fills the open shelves, as well as ceramics from Don Corleon picked up on a trip to Italy.
The quirky tiled kitchen holds much of its original charm and is Natalie’s favorite room. The rug is the Schumacher Charlap Hyman &amp; Herrero Caiman Alligator rug from Chairish.
Once the house of Vincenzo Cuoco, a 19th-century writer and politician, the two-bedroom apartment is located in the medieval center.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
A look at the kitchen.