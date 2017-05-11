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All Photos/kitchen/floors : terra cotta tile/appliances : range hood

Kitchen Terra Cotta Tile Floors Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
The grout in the tiling around the oven and Juliet balcony above was matched to blend with the terra-cotta tiling and copper finishes.
The kitchen, which is meant "not to look like a kitchen" is composed of art deco-inspired shapes, such as this bold, red circular form that Otten created to wrap an ordinary range hood. Even the oven is hidden behind the custom cabinets.
The cabinets were custom designed by Síol Studios and painted Deep Jungle—a bold shade of green from Pratt & Lambert. The backsplash features hand-painted terra cotta tiles by Walker Zanger. The oven range is from AGA Countertops. The floor is finished with hand-painted arabesque terra cotta tiles from Tabarka Studios.
The kitchen is streamlined and modern, with a black seamless backsplash, a minimalist faucet, and a wood-clad vent hood.
The updated kitchen comes with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
A look at the kitchen.