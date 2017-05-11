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All Photos/kitchen/floors : rug/sinks : undermount

Kitchen Rug Floors Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
The kitchen features exposed wooden beams, textured concrete walls, porcelain countertops, blackened walnut cabinets, walnut bar stools, and antique jade vases.
Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
Based in South Carolina, Jacqueline and Josh LaDue gave their 31-foot RV a makeover on a budget of just $2,000.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
Pops of color carry through from the cabinets, to the carpet tiles, to the artwork and furnishings. Black and white accents balance with the boldness.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
Each unit is complete with a chef's kitchen and high end appliances. Simple, elegant, and full of light, they are dream kitchens for those who desire to cook a meal high up in the mountains.
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
The open kitchen provides plenty of workspace and storage.
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
"Shane enjoys both cooking and entertaining so we maximized the counter space to make meal prep and hosting easy," Priftaj says. "It was also very important that the kitchen include a gas grill so he could quickly and conveniently grill without having to climb up five flights of stairs to use the bbq on the patio." Priftaj selected high-gloss acrylic white cabinets from bulthaup's b3 line with an aluminum backsplash and b3 prism drawer system to keep things tidy. A Wolf hood and gas cooktop with chargrill give Carslake the flexibility he desired for indoor grilling. The counters are polished white quartz.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
“I wanted a blank slate that was versatile so I could switch it up, and change things around as we all grew in our tiny space,” she says
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
“Because the property is so narrow, we had to be strategic in laying out the plan,” Mitchell says. “Our goal was to create an open plan that spanned from exterior wall to exterior wall in order to make the home feel as large as possible.” Solid oak flooring fills the space and pendants from Kenroy Home illuminate the kitchen.
A 14-foot-wide opening defines the kitchen, which architect Scott Delano, with Nicholas Pettit, carved out of what had been an enclosed breezeway and part of the garage. The bifold window is from NanaWall, the windows above are by Pella, and the faucet is by Blanco.
The kitchen’s tubular lights were replaced with Heavy Medium pendants by Benjamin Hubert. The space is outfitted with a suite of Monogram cooking appliances. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017