Kitchen Rug Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The orange countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
Designer and writer Lynne Knowlton revamped her 1976 Airstream with a girly edge -- without once using any lace or pink. By consistently using brushed gold hardware, tufted blue seating (which even appears to be original!), and casually-thrown fringed blankets, the space is packed with effortless personality. Light-colored wide plank flooring and white paint keep the space light and airy.
The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
View of Living space: Kitchen-Dining-Living and sliding glass doors lining a continuous deck to the view.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
"Nobody thought it could be done," states Lauren. "I painted the design plans and posted them on our social media. I'm positive people thought we were foolish wanting to make this old RV look like a tiny home, but voila—isn't she a beauty?"
Named "House of Many Worlds," the impetus behind project was to create depth within the 1,000-square-feet space, so the architects used perforated steel plates to separate the loft area from the large living space below it. Most of the interior surfaces are clad in beech veneer.
A mosaic tile wall softens the laboratory-like effect of the glossy kitchen cabinets.
“I wanted a blank slate that was versatile so I could switch it up, and change things around as we all grew in our tiny space,” she says
A 1953 modern home by Curtis and Davis in New Orleans’s Lakeshore neighborhood proved too tempting to pass up for veteran renovators Maury Strong, a film producer with an A-list client roster, and Ron Caron, a public school teacher. But the couple soon discovered that the flood-damaged structure with multiple sloppy renovations was a bigger challenge than they had imagined. With the help of a team led by Wayne Troyer and Natan Diacon-Furtado of studioWTA and the original architectural plans, they created a modern oasis to last a lifetime.

