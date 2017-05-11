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All Photos/kitchen/floors : rug/floors : vinyl

Kitchen Rug Floors Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ryan designed a small office nook tucked under the loft-style bedroom.
White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
The stainless steel sprayer faucet is from Amazon.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.