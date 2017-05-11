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All Photos/kitchen/floors : rug/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Rug Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

More beadboard paneling and cabinets accessorized with retro knobs and drawer pulls maintain the traditional feel of the home, while modern updates include Soapstone countertops, a sleek faucet, and new appliances including a Dacor range and Summit fridge.
Lightweight half-inch Weaber wood planks made from Appalachian poplar are arranged on the interior walls to mimic rustic shiplap.
"We saved the cabinets—just repainted and chose new hardware,
Another peek at the bright and airy interior.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
“Because the property is so narrow, we had to be strategic in laying out the plan,” Mitchell says. “Our goal was to create an open plan that spanned from exterior wall to exterior wall in order to make the home feel as large as possible.” Solid oak flooring fills the space and pendants from Kenroy Home illuminate the kitchen.