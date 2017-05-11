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All Photos/kitchen/floors : rug/counters : laminate

Kitchen Rug Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.