Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : rug/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Rug Floors Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.