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All Photos/kitchen/floors : rug/backsplashes : metal

Kitchen Rug Floors Metal Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.