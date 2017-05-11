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All Photos/kitchen/floors : rug/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Rug Floors Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
Another view of the kitchen showcasing the ensemble of natural light and a bright, bold patterns.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
More beadboard paneling and cabinets accessorized with retro knobs and drawer pulls maintain the traditional feel of the home, while modern updates include Soapstone countertops, a sleek faucet, and new appliances including a Dacor range and Summit fridge.
Lightweight half-inch Weaber wood planks made from Appalachian poplar are arranged on the interior walls to mimic rustic shiplap.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
Thoughtful organization of space and wall placement creates privacy from the close neighbors.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings reference the home's midcentury roots.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
Designer and writer Lynne Knowlton revamped her 1976 Airstream with a girly edge -- without once using any lace or pink. By consistently using brushed gold hardware, tufted blue seating (which even appears to be original!), and casually-thrown fringed blankets, the space is packed with effortless personality. Light-colored wide plank flooring and white paint keep the space light and airy.
Extensive glazing keeps the open-plan living space bright and airy and provides expansive views, allowing the couple to immerse themselves in their rural surroundings. The hearth is a Horama Fireplace by Chiminees Philippe.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
Each unit is complete with a chef's kitchen and high end appliances. Simple, elegant, and full of light, they are dream kitchens for those who desire to cook a meal high up in the mountains.
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and accessories. The custom cabinetry is by Woodcase Fine Cabinetry and the appliances are by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko.
The open kitchen provides plenty of workspace and storage.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
A streamlined modern kitchen with white cabinetry.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
This loft was once a knitting mill in San Francisco.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
Between the dining area and bathroom is a kitchen that has concrete countertops, a stainless-steel farm sink, an oven and stove, and bright blue cabinets with elegant brass handles. These contemporary touches complement the craftsmanship and industrial-style details, giving this small dwelling a unique, modern feel.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
The predominantly white color scheme and quality of natural light in Zeitgeist – a cozy one-bedroom holiday rental apartment in Shoreditch gives the home a peaceful and Zen-like aura.
The kitchen’s tubular lights were replaced with Heavy Medium pendants by Benjamin Hubert. The space is outfitted with a suite of Monogram cooking appliances. Irvington, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017