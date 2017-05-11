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All Photos/kitchen/floors : rug/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Rug Floors Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
A kitchenette sits behind the bookshelf.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
Ryan designed a small office nook tucked under the loft-style bedroom.
The original sconces and pendant light fixtures were kept, giving a nod to the Airstream’s heyday. New engineered wood flooring, IKEA cabinetry, and walnut veneer countertops were installed.
Here, an industrial material palette—with a concrete brick backsplash and counter foundation, and zinc-plated pan-decking ceilings—complement the development’s edgy facade.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
Malik Ashiru and OSSO Architecture rehabbed an apartment that had been unaltered since the 1980s. The old, constricted kitchen gave way to an open space with new Bosch appliances and a sleek wood island. A new steel structure replaces a wall that was removed during the renovation.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
A family of five live comfortably and stylishly in a freshly renovated 180-square-foot camper.
"Although it looks like an inoperable window, these allow for ventilation," Wiedemann said of the glazing lining the kitchen and dining areas. The architects opted for Marvin Casement Venting units in custom-widths.
Extensive glazing keeps the open-plan living space bright and airy and provides expansive views, allowing the couple to immerse themselves in their rural surroundings. The hearth is a Horama Fireplace by Chiminees Philippe.
Pops of color carry through from the cabinets, to the carpet tiles, to the artwork and furnishings. Black and white accents balance with the boldness.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
The renovated kitchen features a sleek island-peninsula, allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow from the glass-walled exterior to the inner atrium.
The kitchen was a modern, IKEA cabinet solution customized with Corian counters, a subway tile backsplash, and a custom island with a knee panel of whitewashed wood.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
The original kitchen has vintage chrome hardware, a Western Holly oven, orange Formica counters, and cork flooring.
The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances and accessories. The custom cabinetry is by Woodcase Fine Cabinetry and the appliances are by Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
The open kitchen provides plenty of workspace and storage.
SHED Architecture &amp; Design does not believe in blindly following trends, preferring to allow light and space, economical and sustainable materials, and well-considered details guide their work. For the remodel of this loft-style apartment in the award-winning, industrial-style 1310 East Union Building on Capitol Hill, SHED worked with contractor Dolan Built LCC. They used an industrial-influenced material palette to complement the development’s edgy facade.
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
This loft was once a knitting mill in San Francisco.
“Because the property is so narrow, we had to be strategic in laying out the plan,” Mitchell says. “Our goal was to create an open plan that spanned from exterior wall to exterior wall in order to make the home feel as large as possible.” Solid oak flooring fills the space and pendants from Kenroy Home illuminate the kitchen.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.