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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/sinks : vessel

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.