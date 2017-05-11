Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : wall

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
The kitchen may be small and compact, but it provides all the necessities for cooking. Lower birch cabinets combine with white lacquer board uppers, creating a sleek look. A metal-and-leather pendant light by Nordlux hangs above the dining table.
The kitchen overlooks views of the outdoors and the study.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.