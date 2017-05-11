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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">John and Nadia wanted the large-format tile, from Bosphorous Global, to call back to the cement floors typically found in these homes.</span>
The couple has two rescue dogs, Wren and Lint.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
A dramatic Cle’ Zellige tile wall tastefully infuses the open space with another layer of color.
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
Blackened pine continues from the exterior to the interior, where it’s used for the kitchen backsplash and cabinetry. The countertops and open shelving are made from oak.
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
The flooring is porcelain Portofino Humo semipolished tile with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts.
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
NSW spotted gum surfaces and cabinetry painted with Dulux Forest Canopy give the kitchen a calming, forest-like feel.
All of the integrated storage units and cabinetry are made of affordable maple veneer panels.
After: The Kitchen
After: The Renovated Kitchen
designed by Estúdio Minke
The kitchen may be small and compact, but it provides all the necessities for cooking. Lower birch cabinets combine with white lacquer board uppers, creating a sleek look. A metal-and-leather pendant light by Nordlux hangs above the dining table.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
The original redwood tongue-and-groove ceiling was hidden underneath coats of white paint. The design team carefully sanded and refinished the boards to restore the beautiful natural wood. They also preserved the home's original globe ceiling pendants and in-floor radiant heating system.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
View from the kitchen into the dining room.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The communal areas are located on one end of the apartment while a spacious master bedroom occupies the other end.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
The updated kitchen is bright and airy thanks to expansive glazing that includes skylights and clerestory windows of stained glass.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
There is new porcelain tile flooring throughout.
Thanks to a recent renovation, the kitchen now has an expanded breakfast island, Bosch stainless appliances, and a modern induction cooktop.
Original wood beams and the brick wall are the surviving hallmarks of the previous apartment. The space now contains three bedrooms instead of the original two. The brick wall is the spine of the apartment; all rooms radiate from it. New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
kitchen walnut island with stools
kitchen island and breakfast nook
In the kitchen, Peter created a small built-in table and two seats; anchored to the wall with stainless steel brackets, they can hold up to 330 pounds and fold down when not in use. He also designed all the cabinetry and shelving, and selected Terra Cubo porcelain tile by Marca Corona from Garden State Tile for the floor. New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
Kitchen area with indoor/outdoor eating. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Prefinished natural hickory floors. Custom tile inlay. Brass hood and cabinet by Gulley Metal.
Kitchen and Dining Area