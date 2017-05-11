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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : accent

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The kitchen overlooks views of the outdoors and the study.
Walls were torn down to create a bright, open kitchen.
Kitchen
Kitchen