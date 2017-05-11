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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Kitchen