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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/counters : metal

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A galley kitchen—equipped with stainless-steel appliances and countertops—is located on the garden floor and accessed from the main foyer. Steps away is a large pantry that includes additional cabinetry, as well as another sink.
Kitchen.