Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/counters : marble

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A dramatic Cle’ Zellige tile wall tastefully infuses the open space with another layer of color.
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
The flooring is porcelain Portofino Humo semipolished tile with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts.
The bright, open kitchen features elegant, white Calacatta Apuano honed marble countertops and a weathered, white Clé tile backsplash. The custom-made cabinets feature Schoolhouse Edgecliff pulls in natural brass.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
Encased in glazing, the residence welcomes an abundance of warm, natural light throughout.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE