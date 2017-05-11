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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/counters : engineered quartz

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
Modern kitchen features open-legged island (Leicht).
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.
The two did a full kitchen remodel a few summers ago—a fact they especially appreciate during the pandemic, as they’re cooking more now than ever before. Artful elements include the Smeg refrigerator in mint and cups by Atelier Dion.
Ceramic Licht Pendants by Koskela hang above the kitchen island topped with Caesarstone Fresh Concrete.
NSW spotted gum surfaces and cabinetry painted with Dulux Forest Canopy give the kitchen a calming, forest-like feel.
The Caesarstone raw concrete kitchen countertop matches the gray Betontech floor tiles.
All of the integrated storage units and cabinetry are made of affordable maple veneer panels.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
After: The Kitchen
After: The Renovated Kitchen
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
The minimalist kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, Corian backsplashes, and maple cabinetry.
Kitchen
Full-height cabinetry, custom-built with a white matte lacquer finish, maxes out every square inch. The appliance garage at the center hides the Vitamix and coffee maker. When closed up, this bank of cabinets reads as a single wall and the finish reflects light, helping the space to feel bigger.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
The original redwood tongue-and-groove ceiling was hidden underneath coats of white paint. The design team carefully sanded and refinished the boards to restore the beautiful natural wood. They also preserved the home's original globe ceiling pendants and in-floor radiant heating system.
The bright and airy kitchen is flooded with light from all directions. The inviting space enjoys visual connections to both the side patio and rear yard.
The relocated kitchen is anchored to one side of the home, rendering the rest of the space open and usable. White custom cabinetry and Caesarstone counters keep the room bright and airy. The kitchen appliances are from Miele, with the addition of a Sub-Zero refrigerator and ceiling-mounted Futuro Futuro flush range hood.
A view from the kitchen towards the living space.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
View from the kitchen into the dining room.
Detail of custom cabinets designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
View from dining room into the newly renovated kitchen
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The communal areas are located on one end of the apartment while a spacious master bedroom occupies the other end.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
Kitchen
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The updated kitchen is bright and airy thanks to expansive glazing that includes skylights and clerestory windows of stained glass.
Kitchen and Dining - After
The kitchen overlooks views of the outdoors and the study.
The kitchen countertops are quartz, and the cabinets are Formica.
Walls were torn down to create a bright, open kitchen.
Thaumatococcus daniellii plant peering out from the kitchen.
Kitchen island connecting to courtyard
The bright, airy kitchen combines warm white oak millwork with crisp white solid surface accents. The sink is highlighted by a glass backsplash with an operable window, while a bar-height counter at the peninsula encourages guests to congregate in the heart of the home.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
A 13-foot-long island in the kitchen, finished in the same white terrazzo as the floor, serves as an informal dining area. Bassam replicated the kitchen’s walnut-veneered cabinetry in the study and master bedroom for continuity.
The spaces are further delineated by large, white sculptural volumes, which define soft edges between them while providing storage. The kitchen is articulated as a composition of smaller-scale volumes variously finished in stone, timber veneer, and white paint.
Kitchen
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
Kitchen area with indoor/outdoor eating. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Prefinished natural hickory floors. Custom tile inlay. Brass hood and cabinet by Gulley Metal.
LED Lighting and GFI electrical strips are hidden underneath cabinets for a clean look.
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