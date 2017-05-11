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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The two did a full kitchen remodel a few summers ago—a fact they especially appreciate during the pandemic, as they’re cooking more now than ever before. Artful elements include the Smeg refrigerator in mint and cups by Atelier Dion.
A look at the gourmet kitchen, which features a large center island and separate peninsula. Dark cabinetry contrasts with the room's crisp marble accents.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
Custom-made white oak cabinetry provides a sleek contemporary look and minimalist interiors.
The updated kitchen is bright and airy thanks to expansive glazing that includes skylights and clerestory windows of stained glass.