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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
Kitchen area with indoor/outdoor eating. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Prefinished natural hickory floors. Custom tile inlay. Brass hood and cabinet by Gulley Metal.