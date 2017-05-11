Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
The couple has two rescue dogs, Wren and Lint.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
After: The Kitchen
After: The Renovated Kitchen
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Louvered windows in the kitchen and bathroom provide natural ventilation. The floor and countertop have a natural, organic texture to them that ensures the space feels homey and modern rather than cold and clinical.
Kitchen appliances include a SMEG refrigerator, Bertazzoni Range Oven, and Bosch Dishwasher. The counters are honed white quartz, and the pendant over the island is the Cirrus Float by Edge Lighting.
Kitchen and Dining - After
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Samuel carried the handmade Fireclay tile up to the ceiling and painted the walls Polar Bear by Behr.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
kitchen walnut island with stools
kitchen island and breakfast nook