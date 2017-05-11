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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
LED Lighting and GFI electrical strips are hidden underneath cabinets for a clean look.