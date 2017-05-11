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All Photos/kitchen/floors : porcelain tile/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Floors Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

They worked with Space Theory so the white oak cabinets better maximize the space. The electrician rewired the original lights.
The kitchen's new location makes it so Marcela can open the doors to the terrace and entertain inside and out.
The brass backsplash was a risky experiment carried off by Natalie, who started with unlacquered 4x8 foot sheets, then gave them patina by covering them in vinegar, ketchup, and salt, and leaving them out in the sun. The resulting pattern was aligned as carefully as possible, and the surface sealed. “We just had to essentially cut the topography into a way that felt really great,” says Natalie.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
Modern kitchen features open-legged island (Leicht).
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.
"We needed a place to station the computer, and have one-on-one meetings with clients," explains Efrat of the new study. "However. I didn’t want to make the public space feel dark and small (by subtracting a chunk of it for a designated room). Another constraint was to have acoustic isolation, and the glass-walled room was the perfect solution for all of the above—it made the main living space feel more spacious since it enables light to pass through, yet separated it from the main living space acoustically and effectively."
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Wise maintained the footprint of the kitchen, which is roughly 125 square feet, then maxed out the storage. "Our goal here was to create a sleek and minimal kitchen respectful to the era of the home that was hyper-functional in a small space," says Wise. The black stools are from IKEA.
The kitchen may be small and compact, but it provides all the necessities for cooking. Lower birch cabinets combine with white lacquer board uppers, creating a sleek look. A metal-and-leather pendant light by Nordlux hangs above the dining table.
The kitchen was redone in 2019, designed by Brooke and Kyle.
"I was a contrarian child and my favorite color was army green," recalls Gavankar. That early passion influenced the design of this kitchen, awash in Benjamin Moore "Dakota Shadow."
Louvered windows in the kitchen and bathroom provide natural ventilation. The floor and countertop have a natural, organic texture to them that ensures the space feels homey and modern rather than cold and clinical.
The minimalist kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, Corian backsplashes, and maple cabinetry.
Kitchen
Mike and Lauren in the kitchen, which is outfitted with GE Profile and Ariston appliances.
The sink was shifted slightly to make room for a hard-working corner cabinet and the cooktop now has a good amount of prep space nearby. The backsplash is glass back-painted with a custom color and the custom cabinetry is hemlock with horizontal grain match. Wise also dropped the windowsill behind the sink.
Encased in glazing, the residence welcomes an abundance of warm, natural light throughout.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
“We removed all the walls and defined the kitchen in the open space with black finishes,” says designer Anthony W Designs. Details's all-black kitchen features a 16-foot-long marble counter and cabinetry by Lignum Cabinets.
The bright and airy kitchen is flooded with light from all directions. The inviting space enjoys visual connections to both the side patio and rear yard.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
View from dining room into the newly renovated kitchen
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.
The communal areas are located on one end of the apartment while a spacious master bedroom occupies the other end.
The kitchen was constructed from a mix of lacquered wood and natural oak.
Kitchen
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Walls were torn down to create a bright, open kitchen.
Thaumatococcus daniellii plant peering out from the kitchen.
Kitchen island connecting to courtyard
Kitchen.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
There is new porcelain tile flooring throughout.
Thanks to a recent renovation, the kitchen now has an expanded breakfast island, Bosch stainless appliances, and a modern induction cooktop.
The new gray porcelain tiles are fit seamlessly throughout the space and into the courtyard. The more open kitchen now has a wall of built-in storage and an oversized island with both walnut and a brightly-colored siding.
Samuel carried the handmade Fireclay tile up to the ceiling and painted the walls Polar Bear by Behr.
A view into the kitchen, which received IKEA cabinet boxes with Semihandmade drawer and door fronts painted Chard from Behr, by Samuel. The refrigerator is a KitchenAid model tucked under the butcher block counter and covered with a panel.
Kitchen with custom tile inlay. Custom hickory cabinets by Platform Workshop. Brass hood and cabinet wrap by Gulley Metal Services. All appliances Fisher & Paykal
WH Residence | M3 Architects
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