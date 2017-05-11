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All Photos/kitchen/floors : plywood/lighting : track

Kitchen Plywood Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The squiggly Bacterio laminate by Ettore Sottsass on the kitchen countertops was dead stock, and the HEWI drawer pulls were diligently sourced on eBay.
I was intent on keeping the original stove, incorporating it into the cabinetry. I created a backsplash using inexpensive aluminum flashing that I texturized with a ball pein hammer.