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All Photos/kitchen/floors : plywood/cabinets : wood

Kitchen Plywood Floors Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The squiggly Bacterio laminate by Ettore Sottsass on the kitchen countertops was dead stock, and the HEWI drawer pulls were diligently sourced on eBay.
Marine plywood dominates the interior and is especially striking in the compact kitchen and its island's geometric design.
Istanbul-based architecture firm SO? built the tiny cabin with plywood both inside and out, and also used birch plywood for some of the furnishings.
I was intent on keeping the original stove, incorporating it into the cabinetry. I created a backsplash using inexpensive aluminum flashing that I texturized with a ball pein hammer.
Stainless steel was selected for the kitchen countertops, and the pair relied on a local industrial sheet metal fabricator to help them prepare the material for residential application. The mix of warm and cool adds depth and dimension to the space.