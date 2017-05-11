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All Photos/kitchen/floors : plywood/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Plywood Floors Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Surfboards placed above the rafters in the kitchen and living areas serve as artwork.
Now available to rent on Airbnb, the revamped 1950s dwelling, known as The Surf Cabin, features airy interiors with laid-back vibes for a breezy weekend getaway.