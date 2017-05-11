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All Photos/kitchen/floors : plywood/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Plywood Floors Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

I was intent on keeping the original stove, incorporating it into the cabinetry. I created a backsplash using inexpensive aluminum flashing that I texturized with a ball pein hammer.