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All Photos/kitchen/floors : plywood/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Plywood Floors Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.
Surfboards placed above the rafters in the kitchen and living areas serve as artwork.
Now available to rent on Airbnb, the revamped 1950s dwelling, known as The Surf Cabin, features airy interiors with laid-back vibes for a breezy weekend getaway.
Mariah included as many modular elements as possible in the kitchen. "I didn't want a lot of built-ins that would make the space look and feel heavy," she says.
Marine plywood dominates the interior and is especially striking in the compact kitchen and its island's geometric design.
Stainless steel was selected for the kitchen countertops, and the pair relied on a local industrial sheet metal fabricator to help them prepare the material for residential application. The mix of warm and cool adds depth and dimension to the space.