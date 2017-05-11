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All Photos/kitchen/floors : plywood/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Plywood Floors Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.