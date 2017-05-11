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All Photos/kitchen/floors : painted wood/counters : granite

Kitchen Painted Wood Floors Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.
A minimalist interior located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, has been designed by Yael Perry. The apartment was renovated and includes a bright living space, kitchen, and one bedroom, along with a wide bathroom. The designer, who wanted to provide a unique aesthetic that also made the space feel more spacious and bright, chose to design the apartment in one shade of color: white.