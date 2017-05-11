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All Photos/kitchen/floors : painted wood/appliances : range

Kitchen Painted Wood Floors Range Design Photos and Ideas

The chef's kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, a Viking range, and a water filtration system. The emerald cabinets are accented by the brass backsplash, hardware, and counters.