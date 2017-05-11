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All Photos/kitchen/floors : painted wood/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Painted Wood Floors Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

Alessia’s favorite detail? “I am not a huge fan of handles, so there are only three cuts [in the cabinetry] which lets you open six doors.”
A wall was removed so the two main living spaces now flow together. In the spirit of reuse, the curtains are fabric recycled from stage backdrops.
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
The counter and backsplash are made up of a marble slab leftover from a bigger job.
On the main level, Alessia relocated the kitchen into what was a large bedroom, so as to give the kitchen more functionality and connect it to the living room. The cooktops can pivot up against the backsplash to create more prep space on the counter.
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.
To bring their adaptive-reuse abode to life, a pair of former New Yorkers tapped local studio Emerick Architects, which had completed similar renovations, such as the nearby rehabbed Ford Model-T Factory. "Marrying practicality with craftsmanship, almost everything for the project was handmade locally by Portland artisans including cabinetry, steel work, railings, doors, stairs, light fixtures, and plaster," adds the firm. Stainless steel has been used for the kitchen counters, cabinets, and backsplash.
When creative director Martin Ringqvist and his wife, My, a teacher, moved back to Sweden after a year in Los Angeles, they wanted an authentic, warm space to live in with their two children. The kitchen’s matte-black Vipp system is paired with an antique white ceramic tile stove that was typical in the late 19th century. Although it’s not operable, the stove is used by the couple as a staging ground for illuminated candles and a storage space for an iPad that controls the home’s sound system.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation.
A modern, matte-black Vipp kitchen system in Gothenburg, Sweden.
A minimalist interior located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, has been designed by Yael Perry. The apartment was renovated and includes a bright living space, kitchen, and one bedroom, along with a wide bathroom. The designer, who wanted to provide a unique aesthetic that also made the space feel more spacious and bright, chose to design the apartment in one shade of color: white.
Throughout the home, the original strip-wood floorboards were preserved and painted a soft, muted gray. The cool tones of the kitchen are punctuated by a bright yellow children's table by the bay window.