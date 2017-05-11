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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Lee helped the couple source lighting, like the Nuura Anoli pendants above the kitchen island. “We're constantly having meals at home,” says Serena. “We get a CSA and I like to cook, so it's nice to have a lot of space in the kitchen, and have it be really functional for cooking and entertaining.”
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
Brandon <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">and Gabi Fox—a husband-and-wife team of photographers— transformed a 1972 Airstream Overlander into a mobile live/work studio that lets them fulfill their life-long passions through an unconventional lifestyle. The Seattle-based couple run their photography business out of the renovated Airstream, traveling the country to shoot weddings and elopements. </span>
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The
A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
Don’t underestimate the power of lighting. “I find the most overlooked feature in kitchen design to be efficient, well-designed lighting,” states Risa Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture.
“Sometimes this means considering what is hidden away as much as what’s visible,” he adds. “With counter space at a premium, valuable space can be saved by designating an enclosed area to tuck away those space-sucking counter-top appliances and gadgets.”
Cary Bernstein Architect updated a 1904 cottage in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood to include a third-floor addition that meets the needs of a growing family—while also upholding sustainability standards.
Simple, white IKEA cabinetry allows the Henrybuilt walnut island, a secondhand find, to be the star of the kitchen.
Top 9 Kitchens of 2020: The nominees for this year’s Dwell Design Awards are the epitome of style and function.
"We made a number of low-design-impact improvements to the existing part of the house as the contractors found some alarming errors in previous remodels," reveals Davis. "The house now feels ready for the next century."
Pots, pans, cutlery, and shelves are hung on a pegboard wall in the kitchen, offering a clever way to utilize space that would be otherwise wasted.
Road-Haus features thoughtfully crafted details throughout, such as the leather pulls on the kitchen cabinetry.
The cozy living space features a fireplace with a mantel that doubles as a shelf or coffee table. There is the option of either an electric fireplace or a more expensive gas fireplace.
"By utilizing more windows, our homes bring the outdoors in, providing lots of natural light," says Mackay.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
“The most important thing was to bring a sense of authenticity to the project, like it really couldn’t exist anywhere else or for anyone else,” says architect Jodi Batay-Csorba.
A small galley kitchen is built into the larger of the two prefabricated pod volumes.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
Concrete countertops surround a 36" apron sink in the kitchen and top a seating area at one end. The counters were designed flush with a large window in the back to allow for easier passing of items through to the outside.
Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
The customized home features a kitchen with plenty of storage—including cabinets, drawers and cubbies beneath the staircase. “Cabinets beneath the stairs leading to the master loft hold our refrigerator, microwave, clothing, shoes, and board games,” Amy says. “We can fit a surprising amount of things because the stairs are so deep.”
Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
The exposed Corinthian columns beautifully accent the white Valcucine kitchen.
The Dune cabin features a loft space overlooking a dinette, which can be converted into an additional bed.
The sleek marble island pops against the black cabinetry—all of which was custom designed for the space. The rear countertop is made from black Zimbabwe granite. The flooring is oak timber in a custom 320 mm width.
The kitchen was constructed with the KXN modular steel system by IMO.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
Dyer inserted new wood inlay in the kitchen floors.
The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
Spoonflower Boho Tile Blush Dark wallpaper by Holli Zollinger adds a pop of color and texture that matches the clients' desire for a "modern mountain cabin design aesthetic". The dimmable ceiling lights have separate zone controls.
A neutral palette informed the material choices. The kitchen features Corian countertops in neutral concrete and a white penny tile backsplash.
Since the family has three young children, easy-to-clean surfaces were a must.
The renovated kitchen features a new J&K cabinetry white shaker-style cabinets in white, an undermount sink, microwave, undercounter fridge, and a Furion 2-in-1 range oven. Upper cabinets were not installed to preserve an open and airy feel.
A hallways leads to the brightly-colored master bedroom. Hardwood floors running throughout the home are from Bois Chamois.
Clay Anderson of Olson Kundig and Alex Almerico of NBBJ give their 505-square-foot home in Capitol Hill a serious upgrade on a strict budget. Adding built-in plywood bookshelves to the living room side of the kitchen island was a logical way to add storage and display space. Anderson also built a coffee table to match, using a remnant piece of blackened steel from his office, building a plywood box, and adding caster wheels. The pendant lights are simple matte black metal pipes that the couple ordered off Etsy from Greece. They also chose a Brizo matte black faucet to continue the "pipe look."
The orange custom cabinets in the kitchen were specially manufactured by Factory Tool.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The entry of the home leads to a fully open-plan living/dining/kitchen space with full width sliding doors that open to the garden. This part of the home was completed by the owners prior to adding the extension.
The dining table is paired with N01 dining chairs by Nendo for Fritz Hansen. The chairs are assembled from 23 wooden pieces.
Honey-toned timber cocoons the interior. The kitchen cabinetry is IKEA "Akurum" Series with Modern Craft fronts.
A graphic black lighting feature hangs above the kitchen bench, which conceals storage space behind oak doors.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
The window units over the counter were also salvaged finds.
The kitchen countertops are black quartz, offering a strong visual contrast to the plywood. “Leïla and Xavier enjoy having friends over to sit at the kitchen island, which is the center of the space,” says architect Catherine Milanese.
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
This Bay Area family decided to splurge on top-of-the-line cabinetry by the Italian company, Cucine Lube because the kitchen would be the focal point of the open living space and where they predicted that they’d spend much of their time. The glossy panels are crafted from acrylic and glass dust to form a light and sturdy material that is "as luminous as glass." In addition, the panels are easy to maintain; resistant to water, heat, stains, and chemicals; and designed to be in contact with food—making it money well spent.
Hard at work in my kitchen, slicing up lemon snacking cake and smiling at my pooch.
My kitchen—where all the magic happens—is galley style, which makes maneuvering easy-peasy. Through the doorway at the end of the galley is my pantry (where the wall oven and microwave live) and my tiny, sweet (pun intended) office, complete with Farrow and Ball’s Calamine-colored trim (pink is my favorite color).
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