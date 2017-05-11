Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : ceiling

The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Kitchen Space: Kitchen cabinets by Reform Copenhagen.
Local carpenters built the furnishings.
A remote-controlled kitchen island rises and lowers to accommodate wheelchairs.
Caitlin is an author and a pastry chef. The self-taught baker is the former owner of the San Francisco cake and sweets shop Miette. The kitchen is designed to accommodate the family's cooking needs—naturally, a home for the coffee bar was a priority.
The main house, garden, and home office are all linked by the use of repeated materials and neutral aesthetics.
The new kitchen is modern and utilitarian, modest yet open and spacious. The U-shaped counters face the views on one side, and bookended by a skylit wall of hand-cut blue ceramic tile. The long skylight over the back counter helps balance the light from the windows opposite, and gives a warm wash of light over the work space all day long.
Each layer of Gregory Creek Residence relates differently to the surrounding natural environment. “Overall an open visual flow connects those in the home to the creek and its creatures, while offering protection via the use of cantilevers,” says Gettliffe Architecture.
All of the cabinets and walls were professional-sprayed with Benjamin Moore Simply White, creating a crisp, modern look. The duo then sanded and wiped down the doors, primed them, and used Alkyd Satin paint for the final coating.
A minimal galley kitchen floats in the open plan.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
For the kitchen, Conklin did an almost full demolition, adding in new flooring, tearing out cabinets, and adding an island, subway tile, and open shelving. The couple turned to Rejuvenation for the pendant lights and All Modern for the chairs.
To allow for their two-year-old to be more involved in kitchen happenings, they built a toddler stool. The IKEA stool has a DIY topper frame to keep Sylvia from teetering off.
The interior spaces are simple and clean, allowing the panoramic views to remain the center of attention.
Solid beams support the tongue-and-groove wood-paneled ceiling, which extends to the exterior of the home. Every room is connected to the outdoors.
The updated kitchen.
A pulled-back view of the kitchen shows how the space connects to the rest of the home and opens to the outdoors.
The original kitchen countertops (on the left) are made of teak salvaged from the Battleship Colorado, which was dismantled in 1960 in Bremerton, Washington. Built by master craftsman Flemming Sorensen, the surface is screwed down, and the screws are plugged—mimicking the way the deck of a boat is installed.
Thomas transformed the kitchen from an “awkward, closed-off space” into an airy cook's corner where loved ones can congregate. Thomas put in high-end, smart appliances (the refrigerator connects to Instacart), swapped upper cabinets for open shelving, and repainted and reconfigured the space to an L-shape to fit a row of Shaw stools in walnut from Rejuvenation. The cabinets are all IKEA with Semihandmade doors in Slab Antique, while counter tops and floating shelves are from Limber Liquidators, with brass strap brackets by Rejuvenation. “All of this is tied together with a giant wallop of color by Fireclay Tile. I chose a blend of saffron, avocado, and sorbet pink as my color cues throughout the cabin, and these custom handmade tiles are just so joyful and unexpected.”
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
The renovated kitchen features quartz counters and natural maple cabinets, and it flows easily with the rest of the renovated open plan.
View from the kitchen into the dining room.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
Modern green cabinetry contrasts brightly with the home’s historic shell. Custom triangular brass pulls designed by the architects echoe the brass accents on the nearby threshold between the living and dining rooms. The island top is Marmoleum, while the counter along the wall is stainless steel, which syncs with the Bertazzoni range.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
The kitchen offers modern conveniences but maintains a cool Bauhaus feel.
An integrated terrazzo-tile counter holds an induction cooktop under a simple, cylindrical extractor hood. The cabinetry is composed of blackbutt timber.
Large windows, smart storage solutions, and a minimalist aesthetic helped achieve the open and airy feeling the couple craved.
"The kitchen appears as a central bench, acting as social knuckle to the interior space," says the firm.
The orange countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
The kitchen is one of Claude's favorite parts of the home. The team purchased stock cabinets that were professionally painted by a local Amish man and added wooden floors to match the rest of the house.
The super functional (and hidden) butler's pantry allows the kitchen to remain streamlined and clutter-free.
The beautiful blue backsplash tiles are from Heath Ceramics. The tiles’ vertical orientation is a little twist that suits the vertical space.
The new kitchen features appliances from Subzero and Wolf, and custom built-in cabinets that match the ones in the den. The brass light fixture over the island is from Maker & Moss.
The kitchen platform is set two feet higher than the living and bathroom levels, increasing the feeling of spaciousness.
The renovated kitchen of Louise Avenue features a deep sink and a coat of pastel-pink paint. Homeowners Chris and Claudia Beiler lovingly restored the home after purchasing it in 2018.
The spacious eat-in kitchen has room for an island.
The stainless steel kitchen has been updated with modern top-of-the-line appliances.
The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
By painting the cabinets and installing a white tile backsplash, the designers were able to transform the kitchen into a modern cooking space without redoing the layout or the flooring.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
Sitting on a spot that provides a commanding view of the ocean and hills beyond, this California home underwent a major renovation of the kitchen after the homeowners purchased it in foreclosure. A new entry space was created out of an unused hallway and the glazed door and side panels let in even more light, and the all-white kitchen with white countertops and cabinets features an oversized sink.
Cambrian black granite countertops lie in contrast with white cabinetry below and open shelves above in this contemporary kitchen. "One of the favorite things I have to do in the kitchen is wash dishes, just because it’s such a delightful view out the window," says the owner.
In this exquisite, classically styled black and white kitchen, gleaming white marble countertops and cabinets are juxtaposed by a dramatic, gold-trimmed black oven and range hood. Two Bestlite Pendants from Gobi enhance the gold details throughout this kitchen, a favorite among black and white kitchens.
The sleek modern kitchen is compact, but has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets neatly tucked away on either side providing ample storage. Locally made features include Monogram appliances, the porcelain tile, repurposed countertops, and FSC-certified, toxin-free custom cabinetry.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
Aaron and Yuka Ruell transformed a 1950s Portland ranch house into a retro-inspired family home with plenty of spaces for their four children to roam. In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The kitchen island is clad with original red tiles, and hanging cabinets above it were removed to maximize light and family-room views.
A peek at the contemporary kitchen. Here, the joinery was built by Building With Options and the laboratory grade was provided by Stone Italiana.
