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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/floors : rug

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

At a renovated home in Pennsylvania, the orange kitchen countertops were swapped for custom concrete countertops. The cabinets were painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball and paired with Build.com hardware, giving the kitchen a warm glow, in particular thanks to the natural light coming in from the double exposure of the windows. The kitchen sink and faucet are from Amazon, while the tile is from Lowes.
It was Elsie, the goldendoodle, who started it. “We were living in a tiny house in the center of Byron Bay with two little children and Elsie in the middle of the wet season,” says homeowner Cheryl Kitchener.
A mini closet provides space for a washer and dryer while space underneath the stairs adds even more storage. Several stair treads are also hinged, revealing hidden compartments.
Corresponding with the exterior facade, cedar runs along the ceiling and interior walls. The back half of the home features a galley-style kitchen with full-size sink, stove, and fridge.
Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
The original sconces and pendant light fixtures were kept, giving a nod to the Airstream’s heyday. New engineered wood flooring, IKEA cabinetry, and walnut veneer countertops were installed.
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
Designed to be energy efficient and to have a minimal impact on the environment, Fish Creek House by Archiblox was inspired by the principles of permaculture and the homeowners’ desire to be self-sufficient as they work towards minimizing their carbon footprint. The kitchen backsplash tiles are Perini tiles in jaca bronze, their metallic glaze reflecting the natural light.
The revamped kitchen boasts soapstone countertops, Miele appliances, and a Thermador fridge. A skylight warms the space from above.
Based in South Carolina, Jacqueline and Josh LaDue gave their 31-foot RV a makeover on a budget of just $2,000.
Malik Ashiru and OSSO Architecture rehabbed an apartment that had been unaltered since the 1980s. The old, constricted kitchen gave way to an open space with new Bosch appliances and a sleek wood island. A new steel structure replaces a wall that was removed during the renovation.
A small refrigerator and well-organized pantry outfit the kitchen.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The kitchen/living/dining unit has an open plan with an L-shaped kitchen and island.
A family of five live comfortably and stylishly in a freshly renovated 180-square-foot camper.
The kitchen is a mix of IKEA cabinets, custom white oak, and painted doors.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
Extensive glazing keeps the open-plan living space bright and airy and provides expansive views, allowing the couple to immerse themselves in their rural surroundings. The hearth is a Horama Fireplace by Chiminees Philippe.
Pops of color carry through from the cabinets, to the carpet tiles, to the artwork and furnishings. Black and white accents balance with the boldness.
The cabinets were refaced to match the new aesthetic.
While the updated kitchen is compact, eat-in bar seating is located underneath a large window.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
Designed to encourage communal cooking, the kitchen includes counter seating with Bacco Leather Counterstools (Design within Reach), as well as a built-in bar with a glassware display.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.