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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
View from the kitchen into the dining room.
Once hidden away in closed quarters, the kitchen has been moved to a more open and central location in the home, blending historic elements with modern additions.