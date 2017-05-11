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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/floors : light hardwood

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The kitchen features a honed Ceasarstone rugged concrete island, concrete backsplash, antique white oak cabinetry, Thermador appliances and tobacco-stained oak base cabinetry.
Sleek, open shelving custom-designed by Chris Chapman allows household items to become decor.
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
The fridge is concealed behind grain-matched walnut doors (and a very cute dog).
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
A large dark wood stained island provides extra storage and work space for both the parents and the children.