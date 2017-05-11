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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
Kitchen
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Grant and Sparkes introduced a fish scale molding design to the cabinetry and walls—and later discovered that it’s similar to the triangular molding that Walter ran beneath the windows.
Figured walnut grain of the basecabinets
Kitchen
Kitchen