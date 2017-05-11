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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The chromatic Paris apartment of Jean-Christophe Aumas holds a treasure trove of rare vintage furniture, displays from his work, and items curated from his travels. As the artistic director of the creative agency Voici-Voilà, he designs store windows and special events for clients like Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Lacoste, Céline, and more; and so it’s no wonder that his own 1,023-square-foot apartment is teeming with character. The entire flat is self-designed in a fusion of his professional and personal flavors. Over herringbone wood floors, walls with painted shapes frame hanging artworks; colored cubes, created for a Sol LeWitt–themed Louis Vuitton display, pepper the space; and foraged furnishings ranging from flea market finds to designer pieces outfit the home.
The main house, garden, and home office are all linked by the use of repeated materials and neutral aesthetics.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
Kitchen- the flooring says it all
IKEA cabinets create storage around a Frigidaire refrigerator. The ornate molding maintains the historic character of the house.
The first floor of this house, built in1885 and located in the McGill neighborhood of Montreal, was the perfect spot for a large kitchen and living area, which was missing from the old layout—a makeshift kitchen was previously located on the floor above. The clients, a web developer and a jewelry designer with a son, wanted a centralized space for eating and entertaining. The kitchen island contains three cabinets from IKEA, retrofitted with custom doors, as well as a dishwasher.
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
Kitchen