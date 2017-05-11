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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/counters : wood

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
The main floor spans 200 square feet, and the loft is 65 square feet.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
"We give every client a questionnaire," Kevin says. "The first question asks what they need in their home. No compromise. The second question asks what they want in their home. And the third question asks what would blow their mind. At the end of the day, I’m looking to fit all of those things into their tiny home."
Brandon <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">and Gabi Fox—a husband-and-wife team of photographers— transformed a 1972 Airstream Overlander into a mobile live/work studio that lets them fulfill their life-long passions through an unconventional lifestyle. The Seattle-based couple run their photography business out of the renovated Airstream, traveling the country to shoot weddings and elopements. </span>
Anna’s cousin, Marek, made the spruce sliding door that leads to the bathroom. To preserve floor space, a beechwood dining table built into the kitchen cabinetry folds down when it’s not in use.
Anna and Jakob chat on the ladder that accesses the sleeping loft. Made from cast iron piping and backed with botanical wallpaper, it was designed by Anna’s mother, Barbara, and built by family friend Wieslaw Siola.
Rick outfitted the kitchen with plywood cabinetry, engineered oak flooring, and open shelving.
The kitchen on the first floor features a Garapera hardwood countertop with a Mekal Workstation integrated sink and a Docol faucet.
The view from the kitchen towards the main entrance. Large windows throughout the cabin blur the line between indoors and out.
“I wanted to change the kitchen,” Lyndsay says. “The cabinetry was too dark, so we wanted to lighten it up. At first, it was an orange wood—and we ended up painting it white to achieve this.”
“Design choices, such as heavy bar stools in the kitchen, were made to ensure the boat could function well docked or at sea,” Lyndsay says.
A short hall connects the kitchen to the bathroom and holds integrated shelving, a wardrobe, and an electrical box. The open stair treads leading up to the sleeping loft save on space and keep sight lines open.
Douglas fir paneling and ceiling beams punctuate the crisp white space, complementing Baltic birch plywood cabinetry and white oak countertops in the kitchen.
Connoisseurs of living tiny, Heather and Kevin Fritz started their own design-build business to offer truly custom solutions.
Custom cabinetry, countertops, and a dining table were crafted from salvaged wood.
Reclaimed wood from the original shed was used on the floors and ceiling in the common area.
The kitchen is outfitted with two solid French walnut counters, a refrigerator, a gas stove with an oven and four burners, a sink, and plenty of cabinetry that's painted a mint green tone.
The dining area displays a solid French walnut table that extends and can accommodate up to four people.
“Drinking water comes from a 20-liter bottle, and can be delivered to the tap with a foot-operated pump, so no electricity is required,” Bene says. The bottle can sustain two people for three days.
The boat’s cabin is split into two distinct areas—the kitchen and the dining area/bedroom.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
The interior features durable, lightweight vinyl plank flooring, and the walls are painted Benjamin Moore Cloud White.
The banquette, countertops, floating shelves, niches, and bedframe are made from reclaimed pine.
A large metal staircase near the kitchen folds up and provides access to the loft-like sleeping area.
There, a kitchen and dining area bleed into indoor and outdoor living spaces that have unobstructed views of the city skyline.
Pots, pans, cutlery, and shelves are hung on a pegboard wall in the kitchen, offering a clever way to utilize space that would be otherwise wasted.
Road-Haus features thoughtfully crafted details throughout, such as the leather pulls on the kitchen cabinetry.
The cozy living space features a fireplace with a mantel that doubles as a shelf or coffee table. There is the option of either an electric fireplace or a more expensive gas fireplace.
"By utilizing more windows, our homes bring the outdoors in, providing lots of natural light," says Mackay.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
The customized home features a kitchen with plenty of storage—including cabinets, drawers and cubbies beneath the staircase. “Cabinets beneath the stairs leading to the master loft hold our refrigerator, microwave, clothing, shoes, and board games,” Amy says. “We can fit a surprising amount of things because the stairs are so deep.”
The kitchen island features a top made from concrete and rimu, a native New Zealand timber. As rimu is no longer harvested, the piece was pulled from a swamp and is potentially around 1,000 years old. The split between the concrete and timber reflects the split between the flooring materials. “The faceted form of the island ties into our concept and links to the fractured forms on the exterior of the house,” says Craig.
A subway-tile backsplash, Tasmanian Oak plywood counters and white cabinetry maintains a light, fresh aesthetic in the kitchen. "I wanted a natural look," says Ashlee.
The interior of the tiny home, furnished by Simone Bennett-Smith, is marked by rich texture and a neutral palette. "Simone has always preferred an eclectic, coastal style with lots of references to travel," Adam says. "We like natural colors and the warmth of wood."
"In the kitchen, we really wanted to show the structural elements as well as some locally made earthenware," designer Adam Bennett-Smith says. "Open cabinetry really makes you consider the aesthetic nature of what you own and cook with."
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
Síol Studios designed the custom lighting system and walnut-and-steel kitchen island, which was fabricated by Trojan Woodworking. A vibrant mural by Bay Area artist Jet Martinez enlivens the space, and the bar stools are from Ohio Design.
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
Removing the dropped ceilings had a dramatic effect on the perceived size of the room. “I think the ceiling height alone changed how that space felt,” says Dyer.
The team added a bank of windows above the sink to flood the room with light. The ceiling pendants are from Allied Maker and the stool is the Cherner Counter Stool from Design Within Reach.
Per the clients’ request, the kitchen skews to a predominantly white color palette, with the bespoke island providing contrast.
“For the ceiling dome above the cooking area, the exaggerated style and pattern add whimsy to the space and conceal the required equipment and piping,” explains the firm.
The orange custom cabinets in the kitchen were specially manufactured by Factory Tool.
The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”
The kitchen features oak woodwork, black fixtures and fittings, and black hexagonal tiles that mimic the lines of the local landscape and represent the “basalt columns and moodiness of Iceland”.
A ceiling cut-out connects the lower-level to an upstairs library/hang-out space, and also fashions a light well lined in Heath Ceramics tile.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
A rope ladder accesses the loft-style bedroom in the Ada model.
The interior of Ada, Norske Mikrohus's smaller model, is customizable and can be appointed with a wood-burning stove.
“The details in some of the woodwork gets into the realm of cabinetmaking—which, in retrospect, might have been taking things a bit far, but it was well worth the effort,” Jack says.
The original sconces and pendant light fixtures were kept, giving a nod to the Airstream’s heyday. New engineered wood flooring, IKEA cabinetry, and walnut veneer countertops were installed.
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