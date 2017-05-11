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All Photos/kitchen/floors : medium hardwood/counters : stone

Kitchen Medium Hardwood Floors Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
It was Elsie, the goldendoodle, who started it. “We were living in a tiny house in the center of Byron Bay with two little children and Elsie in the middle of the wet season,” says homeowner Cheryl Kitchener.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
A litter box is tucked away in a pull-out drawer, so the family can bring their furry friend along on adventures.
Cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball Railings is topped with Dupont Corian in Whisper white.
The wraparound kitchen, located at the front of the Airstream, includes a Miele 2-burner cooktop, a Dometic RV fridge, and a split ceramic farmhouse apron sink.
A soapstone apron-front sink with an integrated drainboard adds a simple yet luxe touch. The single floating shelf puts everyday dishes close by without creating visual clutter.
Custom cherry cabinetry with integrated handles and sliding doors brings a furniture-like component to the open kitchen. Three 1960s Scandinavian flush mounts by Arnold Wiigs Fabrikker brighten the soapstone counter, while two cognac leather stools by Afteroom for MENU are tucked beneath.
A mini closet provides space for a washer and dryer while space underneath the stairs adds even more storage. Several stair treads are also hinged, revealing hidden compartments.
Concrete countertops surround a 36" apron sink in the kitchen and top a seating area at one end. The counters were designed flush with a large window in the back to allow for easier passing of items through to the outside.
The kitchen was expanded with a pantry and a custom-made breakfast nook complete with a leather upholstered banquette and a bookshelf. The sculptural lighting is the Agnes 6-Light Chandelier for Roll & Hill.
Without its former bulky, outdated cabinetry, the new kitchen feels much more spacious. Additional windows and a light color palette creates a breezy feel. The custom-made kitchen island was crafted from Oregon white oak with a Pyrolave (enameled lava stone) countertop. The Balls suspension light is by Parachina. JHID also seamlessly added a period-appropriate, pressed-tin ceiling that looks original to the home.
West stands near the kitchen's Dutch door, which opens to the porch.
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
Removing the dropped ceilings had a dramatic effect on the perceived size of the room. “I think the ceiling height alone changed how that space felt,” says Dyer.
The team added a bank of windows above the sink to flood the room with light. The ceiling pendants are from Allied Maker and the stool is the Cherner Counter Stool from Design Within Reach.
Per the clients’ request, the kitchen skews to a predominantly white color palette, with the bespoke island providing contrast.
A quaint breakfast nook, complete with an L-shaped bench sits the corner opposite a door leading outside.
A vintage stove awaits in the kitchen, along with stone countertops and ample cabinetry. Windows above the sink overlook the backyard.
The kitchen showcases seamless maple cabinetry and soapstone counters, elements that pair well to create a simple, cozy atmosphere.
“We knew that if we wanted to increase the ceiling height, we needed to keep these column locations,” architect Joanna Hartman says. “So we let them set our island length.” The island is made from polished silestone.
The revamped kitchen boasts soapstone countertops, Miele appliances, and a Thermador fridge. A skylight warms the space from above.
Since the renovation, the full-length window at the back of the kitchen is populated by dense greenery, offering even more privacy to the homeowners.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
The breakfast nook provides a quiet place for the family to connect in the morning before starting the day.
View of kitchen
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
In Roanoke Park, a neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, architect Matthew Hufft designed a home for his family that drew on the surrounding traditional homes. In the kitchen, Bertoia barstools are tucked under a custom honed-granite two-level kitchen island by a local company, Carthage Stoneworks. Hufft’s team designed and built the larch cabinets. The appliances are by Thermador.
A peek at the contemporary kitchen. Here, the joinery was built by Building With Options and the laboratory grade was provided by Stone Italiana.
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
The dining table is an extension of the kitchen counter, which features a blackened brass surface that “underpins the industrial aesthetic we were working with,” says Scott. The small pendant is from Diesel with Foscarini and the strip pendant is from Spazio.
The kitchen counters are Basaltina from Stone Source. The custom cabinets have a white, matte lacquer finish.
Potrero Residence Kitchen
Potrero Residence Breakfast
The kitchen is fitted with soapstone countertops and backsplashes from Architectural Tile & Stone, and white-painted custom cabinets from B Squared Woodworks.
The custom millwork was painted Farrow & Paul Calluna No. 270, which is described as a tranquil lilac and looks light gray according to the light.
In the kitchen, the architects contrasted the oak floor, bamboo cabinetry, and birch walls and ceiling with what architect Jonathan Knowles calls “a family of grays”: granite floor tiles, limestone countertops, and the steel stairway. The birch wall behind Yvette is actually the sliding door to the pantry closet.
Kitchen with indoor outdoor connection
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
After moving the wall between the kitchen and living areas, Kate and Arthur were able to configure an L-shaped--which was critical in adding a full height refrigerator, full height pantry, and an 18” dishwasher. They opted for a minimalist black and white aesthetic, with dark black-green cabinets, and a dark soapstone counter.
A large dark wood stained island provides extra storage and work space for both the parents and the children.